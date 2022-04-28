Tennessee Governor Announces DOH Leadership Transition

Gov. Lee Announces Department of Health Leadership Transition

NASHVILLE, TN (STL.News) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey’s departure from state government to enter the private sector, effective May 31. Lee will name a successor in the coming weeks.

“Lisa led our state’s health response through one of the most challenging crises Tennessee has faced, and I commend her faithful service to Tennesseans,” said Gov. Lee. “She has played an invaluable role in my cabinet, and I wish her much success as she enters the private sector.”

Dr. Piercey joined the Lee Administration in January 2019. As commissioner, she served as a member of the Governor’s Unified Command Group during the COVID-19 pandemic, spearheaded efforts to innovate public health operations across the state and bolstered the healthcare workforce pipeline.