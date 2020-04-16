Tennessee Gov. Lee Announces Stimulus Financial Accountability Group

(STL.News) – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the creation of the Stimulus Financial Accountability Group to ensure proper fiscal management of stimulus funds received by the state through the Coronavirus Relief Fund created by the CARES Act. The State of Tennessee projects a distribution of approximately $2.3 billion from the Fund.

“The CARES Act has given our state critical relief to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and begin to reopen Tennessee’s economy,” said Gov. Lee. “We must ensure that these funds are spent wisely and effectively, and I’m grateful to the members of this group for their valuable input as we steward these resources and serve Tennesseans.”

Members of the group include:

Governor Bill Lee

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally

House Speaker Cameron Sexton

Senator Bo Watson

Senator Raumesh Akbari

Representative Pat Marsh

Representative Harold Love Jr.

Justin P. Wilson, Comptroller of the Treasury

Commissioner Butch Eley, Finance & Administration

Stuart McWhorter, COVID-19 Unified Command

The first meeting of the Stimulus Financial Accountability Group will be held remotely on April 22nd.

On March 27, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The largest relief package ever passed by the United State Congress, the CARES Act includes a broad array of provisions intended to support the nation’s healthcare system as well as provide direct relief to businesses, individuals, and state and local government.

