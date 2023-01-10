Ten per cent pay hike could be offered in a bid to reach deal with the RMT and end crippling rail strikes

A REVISED ten per cent pay deal could be put on the table to reach a deal with the RMT to end crippling rail strikes, it has emerged.

Officials in Whitehall are considering improving on an eight per cent deal over two years for workers across 14 train companies.

Insiders say the possibility of the extra hike was left open during talks on Monday between Rail Minister Huw Merriman and union boss Mick Lynch, Mail Plus reported.

The deal would see pay backdated for 2022 with the offer also for this year.

Concessions could also be made over driver-only operated trains in a bid to get union members to back the deal.

The RMT are still in dispute with Network Rail after a nine per cent offer with no guarantee of compulsory redundancies before 2025 was rejected.

Train drivers’ union Aslef were offered a pay deal of four per cent backdated for last year and four per cent for this year to resolve the dispute.

The increase would take the typical driver’s salary from £60,000 to £65,000.

Travellers endured a week of mayhem on the rail network last week when the RMT held two 48-hour strikes and Aslef held a 24-hour strike.