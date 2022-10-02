Telecom gear maker STL to set up US unit for optical cables

Homegrown telecom gear maker STL (erstwhile ) is in the process of setting up its own manufacturing facility in the US to cater to the global market.

The facility in South Carolina in the US will manufacture optical cable and will be operational in the next quarter, STL’s Managing Director Ankit Agarwal told ET.

The company will spend Rs 500 crore this year for expansion in India and setting up the new facility in the US. STL already has manufacturing units in India, China and Italy.

“We aim to be among the top 3 global optic fibre manufacturers. We are also expanding our fibre capacity to 42 million km from the present 33 million km,” he said.

Currently, STL exports about 80% of its optic fibre cable and network products to global markets, including the US and Europe. STL’s market share in US is 14% and in Europe it’s more than 20%.



With 5G coming in, the fiberisation in the country will increase by about three-fold to 60 million fibre kilometre (fkm) annually, driven by tower and small cell fiberisation, while tower fiberisation must increase from around 35% to 80% to provide high-quality 5G services.

Additionally, 5G will require up to four times small cells, backhauled with fibre. In the next 4-5 years, India will have 300 million 5G users, 100 million fiber homes and 600,000 villages will be connected by Bharatnet, according to studies done by STL.