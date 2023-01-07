Tectonic (TONIC) Falls 0.06%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Tectonic (TONIC) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has lost 5.83% to $0.0000001437791992.

InvestorsObserver is giving Tectonic a 29 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Tectonic!

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Tectonic a moderate volatility rank of 29, placing it in the bottom 29% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

TONIC’s moderate volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Tectonic price is well positioned going forward. With support near $0.000000123647528140021 and resistance near $0.000000159700878667275. This leaves Tectonic with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

