Tech View: Range-bound Nifty forms bearish candle. What traders should do on Tuesday

Headline equity index Nifty, which has been struggling within a bandwidth of 200-300 points, today formed a bearish candle on the daily chart. Now, it has to hold above 17,850 zone for an upmove towards 18,050 and 18,123 zones whereas supports are placed at 17,850 and 17,777 zones, said Chandan of Motial OswalFear gauge index India VIX was up by 3.89% from 14.46 to 15.02 levels. Volatility slightly spiked giving discomfort to the bulls. It needs to now come below 14 zones for stability to resume.Option data suggests a shift in trading range in between 17,700 to 18,300 zones while an immediate trading range in between 17,800 to 18,100 zones.What should traders do? Here’s what analysts said:Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by

The Nifty has been witnessing short term consolidation for the last few weeks. In terms of the price patterns, it has formed a triangle on the daily chart. Towards the end of the last week, the Nifty had formed a base near the lower end of the pattern. Consequently, the index took a leap on the upside and opened a gap-up on January 16. However, the index stumbled near the upper end of the pattern & stayed back into the pattern. Till the time the index trades above 17,800 on a closing basis, the pattern is eventually expected to break out on the upside. The Nifty will be set for a larger bounce, once it crosses the near term barrier of 18,050.Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Broking

Markets have been facing selling pressure on the rise, showing uncertainty among the participants despite favorable cues. We feel it’s prudent to limit positions in the prevailing scenario and wait for a decisive breakout from the 17,800-18,100 zone in Nifty. Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One

Nifty has been struggling within a bandwidth of 200-300 odd points. As far as levels are concerned, 17,750-17,800 is likely to act as the sacrosanct support zone and till it is firmly held, the undertone is expected to remain buoyant. On the flip side, 18,000-18,100 remains the wall for the bulls. In such a market scenario, the apt approach which is likely to play well is to buy on declines as near as the mentioned support and sell on the rise.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)