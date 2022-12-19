Tech View: Pullback rally signals more upside bounce in Nifty. What traders should do on Tuesday

Signalling a pullback rally in the equity market after a small downward correction, headline index Nifty today formed a long green candle on the daily charts amid buying at lower levels. Now, it has to hold above 18350 zones for an up move towards 18500 and 18650 zones whereas support is placed at 18350 and 18250 zones, said Chandan of .

Fear gauge index India VIX was down by 3.68% from 14.07 to 13.55 levels. Volatility cooled off after spiking in the last two sessions and gave way for the bull’s comeback.

Options data suggests a shift in trading range in between 18100 to 18700 zones while an immediate range in between 18200 to 18600 zones.

The negative chart pattern like smaller degree lower tops and bottoms continued as per the daily time frame chart. Chart readers said after the formation of a new lower bottom on Monday at 18244, the odds of some more upside bounces could be in store for the short term.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at

Nifty found support around the lower side of the rising channel, leading to a recovery towards the end of the session. The momentum indicator RSI (14) is in a bullish crossover on the short term timeframe (hourly). The short-term trend will likely remain bullish until the index sustains above 18350. On the lower end, support is pegged at 18350/18150. Resistance on the higher end is seen at 18500/18700.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by

Post a minor degree dip in the last week, Nifty reached the junction of 40-DEMA & the daily lower Bollinger Band. These two parameters together form a key support zone and the same is being witnessed this time as well. Also, the channel study shows that the index touched a lower end of the downward sloping channel that encompasses the recent decline from 18887. From these multiple technical parameters, Nifty took a leap on December 19. Going ahead, Nifty is expected to test the upper channel line near 18600. On the downside, 18250-18200 will act as a key short term support zone.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Nifty found support near 18250 and reversed sharply thereafter. However, the short term formation is still on the negative side. As long as the index holds 18300, a pullback rally could be seen and above the same, the index could move up to 18550-18575 levels or 20 day SMA. On the flip side, below 18300, any uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same the index could slip till 18200-18150.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, Securities

The market seems to have shifted towards a pullback rally after a small downward correction and this upside bounce is likely to continue for the next 1-2 sessions. Immediate resistance to be watched around 18500-18550 levels and the next support is placed at 18250 levels.

Manish Shah, Independent Technical Analyst

Nifty faces a barrier at 18530-18550 and this zone needs to get surpassed. The shorter-term trend has turned down but the larger degree trend still remains up. Once the current reverses and merges with the larger degree uptrend expect the market to show a strong momentum.

In the short term, NIfty should rally to 18530-18550, then we will take it from there. 18200 is the support for Nifty, a break below this and the Nifty could trade towards 18100. Tread with extreme caution on the market.

Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Broking

A decisive close above 18,500 in Nifty could further fuel the rebound else profit taking may resume. We recommend staying selective and preferring the top performers from the participating sectors. Besides, keep a check on overnight leveraged trades as volatility may continue.

