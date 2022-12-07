Tech View: Nifty forms small red candle on charts. What traders should do on Thursday

Headline equity index Nifty on Wednesday formed a small bearish candle on the daily scale, which is broadly negative. The index has been making lower lows from the last four sessions and needs to negate to commence the fresh leg of the rally.

“Now, it has to hold above 18550 zones for an up move towards 18700, then 18881 zones, whereas supports are placed at 18442 and 18350 zones,” said Shivangi Sarda of .

India VIX was up by 0.28% from 14.04 to 14.08 levels. Volatility slightly moved up but has been hovering at lower levels for the last 9 weeks and supporting the bulls to hold the overall command.



Options data suggests a broader trading range between 18400 to 19200 zones, while an immediate trading range in between 18400 to 18800 zones.



What should traders do? Here’s what analysts said:

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

For traders, as long as the index is trading below 18650, the correction wave is likely to continue. Below the same, the index could slip till 18500-18425. On the other hand, above 18650, the index could move up to 18750-18800.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at

The index slipped below its recent consolidation on the hourly chart, suggesting a waning bullishness. The momentum oscillator is in a bearish crossover. The trend is likely to remain negative going forward; support on the lower end is pegged at 18,500/18,350. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18,670/18,750.

Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Broking



Markets have been gradually drifting lower. However, rotational buying in index majors across sectors is capping the damage. Feeble global cues might continue to put pressure, but we expect Nifty to hold the 18,300-18,400 zone. In the current scenario, traders should focus on trade management and prefer sectors that are showing resilience for fresh buying.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by



Nifty witnessed volatile action on December 7 and ultimately broke 18,600 on a closing basis. This is a breach of the first line of defence for the index. Going ahead, 18500 will be the key level that will decide further course of action for the index. If that is breached on a closing basis, then the index will get into a short term consolidation. Till then, the bulls have a potential to fight back. On the higher side, the immediate resistance zone shifts downward to 18650-18670. The Bank Nifty, on the other hand, is still holding on to its short term support zone of 43000-42900.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

