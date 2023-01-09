Tech View: Nifty forms long bull candle on daily charts. What traders should do on Tuesday

Indicating further uptrend from current levels, the domestic headline equity index Nifty on Monday formed a long bull candle on the daily charts and negated the lower high formation of the last three sessions.

Now, it has to hold above 18081 for an up move towards 18181 and 18250 zones, whereas support is placed at 18018 and 17950 zones, said Chandan of .

India VIX was down by 2.08% from 15.02 to 14.70 levels. Volatility cooled off and gave way to the bulls and it now needs to sustain below 14 zones for stability to resume.

Options data suggests a shift in the trading range between 17700 to 18400 zones, while an immediate trading range between 17850-18250 zones.

What should traders do? Here’s what analysts said:

Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Broking



The market will react to numbers in early trade. Besides, the performance of global indices will also be in focus. On the index front, a decisive close above 18,260 levels in Nifty may result in further recovery, or else the decline would resume. Meanwhile, we recommend continuing with a stock-specific trading approach with a focus on risk management.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

For bulls, 18000 would be the sacrosanct support zone, and above the same, the pullback formation will continue till 18200-18270. On the flip side, below 18000, the uptrend would be vulnerable and the index could retest the levels of 17950-17900.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at

On the daily chart, the index is seen to have found support at the recent low of 17,774 before moving up. The momentum indicator RSI has entered a bullish crossover. The short-term trend looks sideways to positive as long as it remains above 17,770. On the higher end, resistance is visible in the 18,250–18,270 zone.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, Securities

The present upside bounce could be a cheering factor for the bulls to make a comeback. The upside could extend towards the crucial overhead resistance of around 18250-18300 levels in the next few sessions. But, a decisive move above this hurdle is likely to bring bulls into the market. Immediate support is placed at 18000 levels.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by

The level of 18000 will act as immediate support. The overall structure for the last few sessions shows that the sharp moves in both directions are part of the short-term consolidation process.

