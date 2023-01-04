Tech View: Nifty forms long bear candle. What traders should do on Thursday

While negating the higher low formation of the last four trading sessions, headline equity index Nifty today formed a long bear candle on the daily charts and indicated a downside breakout of the recent sideways range movement in the market.

Now, it has to hold 18,018 zones for an up move towards 18,181 and 18,250 zones. Whereas support existed at 17,950 then 17,777 zones, said Chandan of .

India VIX was up 5.68% from 14.38 to 15.19 levels. Volatility spiked today paving way for bears in the market.

Option data suggests a broader trading range between 17,800 and 18,500 zones with an immediate trading range between 17,900 and 18,250 zones.

Indicators like the RSI and MACD are losing strength, which could be a drag on the Nifty in the coming days. Nifty, on the weekly chart, is indicating a possible completion of lower top near the trend line resistance around 18,250 levels.

What should traders do? Here’s what analysts said:

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, Securities



The short-term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed down after a small pull back rally. Further weakness from here could take Nifty down to the recent swing low of 17,775 levels in the short term. Any pull back rally could find resistance around 18,150 levels.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at



On the 4-hourly chart, the index has given an upward consolidation breakdown; besides, the shorter moving average (21 EMA) finished the day lower than the longer moving average (50 EMA), confirming the bearish scenario.

With the momentum indicator RSI (14) remaining in a bearish crossover, the trend and momentum of the price suggest a rise in bearish bets in the market. Further declines are possible in the future that may bring the index down to 17,950.

Again, below 17,950, the index may slip to 17,800 and lower. On the higher end, 18,155–18,200 may act as immediate resistance, above which the bulls may gain strength.

Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Broking



This decline has engulfed the gains of the last four sessions in Nifty. Selling pressure in the banking index, which was acting as a savior so far, has further deteriorated the mood. And, we feel the pressure may increase below 18,000 levels in Nifty. Keeping in mind the scenario, it is prudent to limit leveraged positions and wait for clarity.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by



Unless Nifty breaks 18,000 on the downside, it can once again take a leap towards 18,250-18,300. On the other hand, breach of 18,000 will allow the Nifty to slide further towards the lower end of the short-term consolidation i.e. 17,800.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

