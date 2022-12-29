Tech View: Nifty forms a positive candle on expiry day. What traders should do on last trading day of 2022

Headline equity index Nifty on Thursday formed a bullish candle on the last monthly and weekly derivative expiry of the calendar year 2022. It formed a higher bottom formation on intraday charts, indicating a further uptrend from current level

The momentum indicator RSI (14) is in a bullish crossover. Chart readers said Nifty is placed at the edge of an upside breakout of the crucial hurdle at 18200 levels. “For Nifty the target is seen at 18221 and then on the upside, major hurdles will be at the 18,473 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities.

Analysts say the market undertone is bullish, and the major trend of the index is on the positive side. Hence any short-term corrections remain as a buying opportunity until 17,900 is sustained.

What should traders do? Here’s what analysts said:

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at

The index could reclaim the 50 EMA on the daily timeframe, suggesting a rise in optimism among investors. The momentum indicator RSI (14) is in a bullish crossover. In the near term, the index is likely to remain positive as long as it remains above 17,950. Therefore, buying on dips would be a good strategy until 17,950 is held. On the higher end, resistance is placed at 18,350.

Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Broking

The market may attempt to extend the rebound on the last trading day of the calendar year. However, mixed global cues could cap the upside. Besides, the existence of a hurdle of around 18,350 in Nifty is negative. We thus reiterate our view to continue with a stock-specific trading approach and maintain positions on both sides until we get clarity over the directional move in the index.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by

Nifty formed a bullish outside bar and an engulfing bull candle on the daily chart. On the way up, the index surpassed a falling trendline on the hourly chart and reached near the rising trendline, which was broken on the downside on Friday last week. It has also tested the 40 DEMA on the upside. Thus the Nifty has halted near a very crucial area. If the index crosses the level of 18,200 and sustains in the higher territory then it can march to 18,400 in the short term. On the other hand, 18000 will continue to provide a cushion on the downside.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, Securities

A sustainable move above 18200 levels could be considered as a false downside breakout of the support recently and such a pattern is likely to have a positive impact on the market ahead. So a decisive move above the said hurdle could pull Nifty towards an upside target of 18,500 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 18,080.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

For bulls, 18000 would act as a sacrosanct support zone, and above the same, it could move up to 18,280. In case of further upside, the index could move up to 18400. On the flip side, below 18000 traders may prefer to exit out from the trading long positions and below the same, the index could slip to 17,900.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of the Economic Times)

