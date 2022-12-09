Tech View: Nifty charts hint at rise in pessimism. What traders should do next week

Headline equity index Nifty today formed a long negative candle on the daily chart with minor lower shadow, indicating downside breakout of the range-bound movement of the last few sessions. Analysts fear more weakness in the short term.

The weekly charts also painted a bearish tone in the near term. “The short term uptrend status of Nifty seems to have reversed down. Having moved below the crucial support of 18,550-18,500 levels, Nifty is expected to slide down to the next key lower support of 18150-18100 levels in the near term,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, Securities, said.

Nifty’s immediate resistance is placed at 18600-18650 levels.

What should traders do? Here’s what analysts said:

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President – Technical Research, Kotak Securities

For short-term traders, the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) or 18450 would act as a sacrosanct support zone, above which, we could expect a one pullback rally till 18700. In case of any further upside, the index could move up to 17800. On the flip side, below 20 day SMA or 18450, further sell off is possible till 18300-18200.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at

On the daily chart, the index slipped below the recent consolidation, suggesting a rise in pessimism. Besides, the bulls failed to protect 18,500. Going forward, the trend may remain negative with support placed at 18,350/18,200. On the higher end, 18,670 may act as crucial resistance.

Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Broking

Indications are in favour of prevailing consolidation to continue and sustainability above 18300 in Nifty is critical to maintain the positive tone. Among sectors, banking and FMCG look promising while others may contribute selectively. Traders should plan their positions accordingly.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by

In terms of the bar patterns, the index has formed a Popgun pattern. Also, there is a breach of rising channels on the daily chart. Thus the Nifty looks poised for a short-term consolidation. 18300-18650 is expected to be the short term consolidation range.

