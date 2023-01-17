Tech View: Nifty charts hint at chances of upside breakout. What traders should do on Wednesday

While making higher highs for the last three sessions, the headline equity index Nifty on Tuesday formed a long bull candle on the daily chart that has engulfed the negative candle of the previous session. Analysts say the pattern indicates chances of an upside breakout of the sideways range movement of 18100-17800 levels in the short term.Now, Nifty has to hold above 18000 zones for an up move towards 18181 and 18250 zones, whereas supports are placed at 17950 and 17850 zones, said Chandan of Motial Oswal.Options data suggests a shift in the trading range between 17700 to 18300 zones, while an immediate trading range in between 17850 to 18200 zones.What should traders do? Here’s what analysts said:Manish Shah, Independent Technical Analyst

Nifty holds above the support at 17800 and a series of equal lows makes it a “tweezer bottom” pattern. The moot point is if a major low is in and Nifty is likely to see a rally from here.Nifty has just closed above its 20-day moving average, placed at 18034. The crossover of the average is with a long green candle which is a bullish sign. If Nifty manages to hold above this resistance we could see a rally toward 18500.

Nifty is at an important inflexion point where it offers a big risk-to-reward ratio. With international markets moving higher bulls could very well see a grand January expiry.Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, Securities

The underlying short-term trend of Nifty is positive. The market is currently placed at the edge of the upside breakout of the consolidation or triangle pattern around 18100 levels.

A decisive upside breakout with confirmation could open a large upside for the market ahead. Any lack of strength during the upside breakout is likely to result in a reversal of the uptrend.Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at

Nifty remained volatile throughout the day before closing on a strong note. On the daily chart, the benchmark Nifty has given a falling wedge breakout, suggesting a rise in optimism. The RSI momentum indicator indicated a falling trendline breakout. The current technical setup suggests near-term strength, which may take the Nifty towards 18250–18270. On the lower end, support is visible at 17850.Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by

Nifty managed to close above the 20-day moving average (18035) a sign of strength. The daily and hourly momentum indicator has a positive crossover, a buy signal. Thus, all parameters are suggesting a sharp up move over the next few trading sessions. In terms of levels 17880 – 17850 shall act as a crucial support zone, while 18280 – 18300 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone for the Nifty.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)