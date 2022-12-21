Tech View: Nifty charts bearish engulfing pattern. What traders should do on Thursday

Suggesting a rise in pessimism on Dalal Street, headline equity index Nifty today formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily chart. Now, it has to hold above 18,350 zones for an up move towards 18,500 and 18,650 zones whereas support is placed at 18,250 and 18,200 zones, said Chandan of .

Fear gauge index India VIX was up 1.70% from 13.55 to 13.78 levels. Though volatility slightly moved up but overall lower volatility from higher zones is giving way for the bull’s comeback.

Option data suggested a shift in trading range between 18,100 and 18,700 zones while an immediate range between 18,200 and 18,600 zones.

What should traders do? Here’s what analysts said:

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at

On the lower end, the index may extend the correction towards 18,070; below that, the index may fall towards 17,800. On the higher end, 18,350 may act as critical support, and the market may remain sell-on-rise till Nifty remains below 18,350.

Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Technically, one more time the Nifty found near 18,450 and corrected sharply, and also formed a long bearish candle on daily charts, which is broadly negative. As long as the index trades below 18,350, the weak formation is likely to continue and below the same it could slip till 18,100-18,050. On the flip side, a fresh pullback rally is possible only after the dismissal of 18,350. Above this, the index could move up to 18,450-18,475.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by

Nifty breached certain short-term supports on the way down and ended marginally below the level of 18,200. India VIX shot up today and can lead to increased volatility in the short term. Thus the index can have a short-term range shift on the downside & can test 18,000 on the downside, which is a crucial support. On the other hand, the short-term resistance zone shifts lower to 18,450-18,500.

Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Broking

Global cues are dictating the trend on expected lines and we expect the trend to continue. We reiterate our view to maintain a negative tone in Nifty until it reclaims 18,500. However, the downside also seems capped, thanks to support around 18,000-18,100 zones. Considering the scenario, it’s prudent to limit aggressive trades and prefer a hedged approach.

