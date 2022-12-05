Tech solutions are not foolproof: Vivek Bajaj on fake M2M screenshots

Amid a furore on social media over sharing fake M2M (mark-to-market) profit screenshots by option traders, Vivek Bajaj, Co-founder of StockEdge and Elearnmarkets, says any tech solution to control the menace is not going to be foolproof. “The regulators (SEBI+RBI+Others) can work together and create a circular defining the dos and don’ts for financial market activities,” he says in this chat with



ETMarkets.

Edited excerpts:

In the last 2-3 years, lakhs of new investors entered the market for the first time. Besides making the Indian market more resilient against foreign outflows, it has also given birth to several trainers and mentors on social media. How healthy is this trend?

The trend is as good as a trend in any domain. As social media grows, it will have a multiplier impact on society. We have and will further witness the dominance of social media personalities in our life. This is a new norm. What is needed is a structured regulatory framework to manage the domain of financial experts who are active in social media. Training and mentorship are important parts of inclusive growth for any domain.

A lot of these new trainers have been posting fake M2M screenshots and making exaggerated claims about their profits. Do you think there is a way we can curb such fake claims on social media platforms?

The regulators (SEBI+RBI+Others) can work together and create a circular defining the dos and don’ts for financial market activities. Any tech solution is not foolproof. But any initiative towards giving a clear direction to market participants will definitely discourage the negative characters who are active in the system.

Option trading seems to be the favourite of the 2020 batch on Dalal Street. Isn’t it the riskiest genre of trading for someone who is just beginning her journey?

Options trading started in India with stock and Nifty options. The initial contracts were American and meant for hedging purposes. Then came STT in 2004, and it pushed the audience to trade options and not cash and futures because the cost was much lesser in options. Since then, options have become a key growth driver in the Indian market. Recently two things happened that led to the massive growth of this segment. 1. Weekly contracts in BankNifty and 2. Margin benefit for hedged positions. This has pulled more and more people to join the Options bandwagon. Now to answer your question, it is a risky instrument. But one can mathematically define the risk in options. Unfortunately, only a few people are math savvy. For beginners, I would only suggest options trading after two years in the market as a learner and participant.

A lot of small investors are having FOMO because they haven’t made enough money in the last year, even when the Sensex is at a record high because of the underperformance of mid and smallcaps. Why do you think the bulk of the action has been in the index and not the broader market?



In the last year, Nifty has gone up by 9.7%, whereas Nifty Midcap has gone up by 7.5% and smallcap by only 5.7%. (As on 1st Dec 22). So yes, there is underperformance at the index level. However, if we closely analyse all these indices, many stocks have significantly outperformed the market.



For example, Varun Beverage is up by 111.8%, by 87.5%, and so on. The index represents the broader market, but one should understand that the broader market functions on a sector rotation basis. Hence, one should not look at this comparison between Nifty and other broader indices on a standalone basis and make a judgement. BankNifty is up 19.3% vis-a-vis Nifty 9.7%.

Given the depression seen in largecap IT stock prices in 2022, do you think it is a no-brainer investment for those with a longer-term horizon?

I partially agree with this statement. IT stocks got beaten due to high valuation, poor growth expectations and high cost of operations and reduced margins. This will change as business cycles change. However, we should look at the business models of every company on a standalone basis and only invest in companies where the dependency on the global market is the least and/or they have some product edge.

Does the FII inflow in November indicate that Wall Street believes that the Fed won’t be as aggressive in rate hikes in its December meeting?

FPI inflows in the function of interest rate differential between global markets, particularly USA and Indian markets. If they find better stable earning opportunities in the US, why will they come to other emerging markets? The question to be answered is “better”. US bonds are perceived to be risk-free. But with rising interest rates, the cost on the US economy against the borrowings will be a big problem in future. FPIs have realised the need for hedging from US markets even though they may be getting high interest there.

