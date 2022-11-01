Tech Mahindra Q2 Results: Profit slips 4%, revenue up 21%

IT service provider Tech Mahindra ’s net profit dipped 4% to Rs 1,285 crore in the fiscal second quarter amid cost inflation, supply side pressures and long-term investments in talent and research.

India’s fifth largest software exporter also warned of currency and demand-related challenges in its key Europe market.

Revenue for the July-September quarter grew 20.7% year on year to Rs 13,129 crore. On a sequential basis, profit was up 13.6% while revenue grew 3.3%.

The company declared a special dividend of Rs 18 a share. “In Europe, I would like to be cautious. European currency hasn’t been doing well. There are industries which see signs of stress. There is a slowdown in spending due to energy prices and inflation,” said CP Gurnani, managing director of Tech Mahindra, at a press briefing on Tuesday. “As of date, our customers have not slowed down, but we would like to be cautious.”

Europe, which contributes 24.5% to the company’s revenue, reported a 3.5% fall in topline sequentially due to currency headwinds. North America is its largest market, comprising 50.8% of revenue share.

“…revenue growth was better than our estimates for Q2. However, as indicated by the company, (revenue) could have been impacted by the exit of some low margin portfolios,” ICICI Direct said in a note. “Total contract value of net new deals continues to be robust as it is the seventh consecutive quarter of $700 million-plus net new wins which would provide future revenue visibility.”



Tech Mahindra reported an order book of $716 million worth of net new deals for the quarter compared to $802 million in the previous quarter.

Its management said deal wins were led by acquisitions reported over the past couple of years, adding that the 5G and digital customer relationship management (CRM) solutions in North America were leading the demand pipeline.

During the second quarter,

(), , and registered record deal wins, better pricing, lower employee costs and margin growth.

Tech Mahindra’s attrition for the quarter was down to 19.6% compared to 22% last quarter. The company has indicated an improvement in employee retention measures.

On the issue of moonlighting, Gurnani maintained his stance on being open to dual employment subject to local laws across geographies even as the company continues to follow a zero-tolerance policy towards any cases of moonlighting.

“As a CEO, I’m saying I’m happy if somebody is productive, is complying with all brand guidance or values, guidance, customer relationship guidance, and wants to do another job. All I’m saying is take permission and tell us what you’re working on,” he said.

During the quarter, the company rolled out annual wage hikes in the range of 6-10% for India-based employees. The quantum of hikes was higher for onshore employees – those working at overseas client sites – owing to inflation adjustments.

On a year-on-year basis, salary hikes had an impact of 110 basis points (bps) on the quarterly operating margin, which stood at 11.4% in the just ended three-month period, compared with 15.2% a year ago and 11% in the fiscal first quarter.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. During the first quarter, the company said it aspired to reach 14% margin in the near term.

“The margin levers that have worked for us are pricing, operational efficiency, improvement in utilisation, offshoring, and various other internal measures when even working on improving automation,” Rohit Anand, chief financial officer at Tech Mahindra, said during the briefing. “We are also looking at right sizing, discontinuing operations that are giving us no margins.”

Headcount grew by 5,877 to 163,912. The company said it would remain “dynamic” on the hiring target of 10,000 people set for freshers for the fiscal year.

