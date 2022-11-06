Tech Mahindra among 10 stocks to trade ex-dividend this week

A dividend is the distribution of profits by a company to its shareholders. When a company makes a profit or surplus, it may pay out a proportion of the profit to shareholders in the form of a dividend. This week companies such as , , , , etc. will trade ex-dividend. Here’s the list:

Supreme Industries

Supreme Industries declared a special dividend of Rs 6/- per equity share. The stock shall trade ex-dividend on November 7, 2022. In the past 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 18 per share. On Friday, the scrip was trading 1.63% higher at Rs 2,237.10, over its last day’s closing price of Rs 2201.30.

Supreme Petrochem

The producer and exporter of polystyrene polymer company Supreme Petrochem has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share. The stock shall trade ex-dividend on November 7, 2022. In the past 12 months, the company declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 14 per share. On Friday, the scrip was trading 1.21% higher at Rs 773.60 over its last day’s closing price of 764.35.

REC

State-owned Maharatna company REC has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share. The stock shall trade ex-dividend on November 7, 2022. In the past 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 13.30 per share. On Friday, the scrip was trading 0.14% lower at Rs 103.95 over its last day’s closing price of 104.10. However, the stock has risen about 14% year-to-date.

Tech Mahindra

The IT major Tech Mahindra has declared a special dividend of Rs 18 per equity share. The record date has been set as November 10, 2022. On Friday, the scrip was trading 0.07% higher at Rs 1,053.70 over its last day’s closing price of 1,052.95. However, the stock has given a negative return of about 40% year-to-date.

Share has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share. The record date has been set as November 11, 2022. In the past 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 7.20 per share. The stock shall trade ex-dividend on 09 November 2022.

Dalmia Bharat



The Indian conglomerate company Dalmia Bharat has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4/- per equity share. The record date has been set as November 11, 2022. In the past 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 9 per share. On Friday, the scrip was trading 5.43% higher at Rs 1,741.90 over its last day’s closing price of 1,652.20. The stock has risen about 20% in last six months.

& Resorts



Nicco Parks & Resorts has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.40 per equity share. The record date has been set as November 14, 2022. In the past 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 0.50 per share. On Friday, the scrip was trading 1.37% lower at Rs 111.90 over its last day’s closing price of 1,13.45. The stock has risen about 77% in the last six months.

Siyaram Silk Mills



The blended fabric and garment manufacturer Siyaram Silk Mills has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share. The record date has been set as November 14, 2022. In the past 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 6.20 per share. On Friday, the scrip was trading 14.16% higher at Rs 540.50 over its last day’s closing price of 473.45.

The manufacturer of glass-lined equipment GMM Pfaudler has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share. The record date has been set as November 14, 2022. In the past 12 months, the company declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 5 per share. On Friday, the scrip was trading 5.82% higher at Rs 1,974.30 over its last day’s closing price of 1865.80.

Ajanta Pharma



Ajanta Pharma has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share. The record date has been set as November 14, 2022. In the past 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 9.5 per share. On Friday, the scrip was trading 6.86% lower at Rs 1255.75 over its last day’s closing price of 1348.20.

