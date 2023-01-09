TC Energy, ERA agree to clean up Keystone pipeline oil spill in Kansas

zorazhuang/iStock via Getty Images The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it reached an agreement with TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to clean up a spill from the Keystone pipeline that dumped an estimated 14K barrels of oil into a rural Kansas creek. The EPA said TC Energy (TRP) must recover oil and oil-contaminated soil and vegetation and contain the further spread of oil in the creek. The cause of the December 7 spill has not yet been announced, but no one was evacuated, and the company and government officials said drinking water supplies were not affected; the 2,678-mile Keystone system resumed service in late December. The breach occurred in a section of the pipeline that stretches from Steele City, Nebraska, to Cushing, Oklahoma, which was completed in 2011. TC Energy (TRP) said it is too early to speculate on the cost of the clean-up. Recent share price weakness has pushed up TC Energy’s (TRP) dividend yield to an attractive level, Gen Alpha writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.