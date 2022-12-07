Taylor County woman admits to role in drug trafficking operation

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Kayla Marie Cline, of Flemington, West Virginia, has admitted to her role in a drug trafficking operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Cline, 31, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fifty Grams or more of Methamphetamine.” Cline admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal” and “ice,” in April 2022 in Taylor County.

Cline faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.