Tax deadlines 2023: Jan. 23 is the earliest you can file your taxes, IRS announces

Mark your calendars: Monday, January 23 is the official start of tax season. That’s the day the Internal Revenue Service will begin to accept and process tax returns, the agency announced on Thursday.“Many software providers and tax professionals are already accepting tax returns,” the IRS said in a statement. “They will transmit those returns to the IRS when the agency begins accepting tax returns on Jan. 23.”The IRS said more than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed this year “with the vast majority of those coming before the April 18 tax deadline.”If there are no issues with your return, your refund should be delivered within 21 days if you file your return electronically and opt to have your refund directly deposited in your bank account, the IRS said.Filing taxes early is never a bad idea:It may even come with a chance to win money this yearShould we file taxes jointly or separately:A guide for couples who said ‘I do’ in 2022Last day to submit income taxesTaxes are due by April 18 since April 15 falls on a Saturday and Emancipation Day, a holiday observed in Washington, D.C., is April 17.California tax deadlineBut if you live in parts of California that were impacted by the recent storms you’ll have until May 15 to file your federal individual and business taxes.Tax extension deadline 2023If you request an extension you’ll have until October 16 to file your return. Importantly that doesn’t buy you more time to pay your taxes. You’ll still have to pay any amount due to avoid penalties but you’ll have more time to complete your tax forms.FAQs on tax extensions:How to file one and moreHow early can I file my taxes for 2023?You can get a jump-start on preparing your tax return by gathering key information such as your W-2 or 1099 forms. And you may be able to submit your taxes early through some third-party tax services, but they’ll wait in the system until the IRS begins accepting returns for processing.Deadline for employers to send W-2s to their employeesYour employer is required to send you your W-2 by Jan. 31. Most 1099 forms are due by the end of January as well. Tax refunds:Americans could see smaller tax refunds in 2023, IRS warns. Here’s how to get every pennyIRS delays $600 1099-K reporting:Applies for people who earn money through Venmo, PayPal, CashApp and moreWhen does IRS Free File open?IRS Free File will open on Jan. 13.IRS Free File lets you file your federal taxes at no extra cost either through electronic fillable forms or through IRS partnerships with private tax preparation services. If you had an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less in 2022, you are eligible for free guided tax preparation services. The IRS also offers free fillable forms anyone can use regardless of income level.Be sure to regularly check this page for the latest information on IRS Free File.2020 unemployment tax refund:IRS is still processing it, so for many the wait continuesThis 2023 tax credit could help:Interested in purchasing an electric car?Quarterly tax due datesIf you earn income that isn’t subject to withholding taxes, you’re typically required to make estimated tax payments to the IRS. You can do this on a quarterly basis or through one annualized estimate. The annualized estimate is due on April 18.The quarterly payments for 2023 are due by the following dates:First payment: April 18.Second payment: June 15.Third payment: Sept. 15.Fourth payment: Jan. 16, 2024. Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here