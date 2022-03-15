Taurus Russell Sentenced for His Role in a Drug Conspiracy

New Orleans Man, Taurus Russell Sentenced for His Role in a Federal Drug Conspiracy

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that TAURUS RUSSELL, age 43, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced on March 10, 2022 to a three-count superseding bill of information. In Count 1, RUSSELL was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine hydrochloride in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), (b)(1)(B), and 846. In Count 2, RUSSELL was charged with use of communication facilities to further a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 843(b). In Count 3, HARRIS was charged with use of communication facilities to further a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 843(b).

According to court documents, RUSSELL conspired with other members of a drug trafficking organization to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute crack cocaine. Additionally, RUSSELL used a communication facility, the telephone, to facilitate the distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.

United States District Court Judge Susie Morgan sentenced RUSSELL on March 10, 2022. For Count 1, RUSSELL received a term of imprisonment of 120 months, a period of supervised release of 4 years, and a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00. For Counts 2 and 3, RUSSELL was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of 48 months, a period of supervised release of 1 year per count, and a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00 per count. All terms of imprisonment and supervised release are to run concurrently.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. This case was prosecuted by Brittany Reed, André Jones, and Melissa Bücher of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

