Taunt Battleworld Announces Launch of Black Magic NFT Collection

PRESS RELEASE. Taunt Battleworld, a digital collectible competitive fighting game for the metaverse, will launch its next NFT collection, the Black Magic Collection, on January 14, 2023, exclusively on Magic Eden. These NFTs are ideal for gamers and enthusiasts interested in the fighting game genre featuring player-owned assets and various live tournaments. In addition, all fighters will also come with a decentralized artificial intelligence Brain from Altered State Machine. The ASM Brains are AI NFTs, which will power future utility in the game such as training, personality, and breeding. Besides gamers and enthusiasts, the Black Magic Collection also targets native crypto fans looking to actively support nascent, advanced, and innovative projects.

Described as the “ultimate digital collectible fighting game for the metaverse,” Taunt Battleworld is also a fascinating platform that allows players to participate in esports and free-to-play tournaments while enjoying, in its entirety, the unique advantages of player-owned, in-game assets. Gamers can play as their favorite web 3.0 characters, combat sports legends, or lethal Acolyte Warriors.

Taunt Battleworld players train, strategize, ft, watch, predict, and play as their favorite characters in the game.

The Black Magic Collection

The Black Magic Collection was selected as one of the first 7 gaming launch projects for the Polygon launch of Magic Eden—the leading cross-chain NFT platform—on January 14, 2023. The NFT collection comprises 1500 unique digital collectibles, all playable characters in the Taunt Battleworld gaming universe.

Designed to bring the thrills and excitement of UFC to the metaverse, the Black Magic NFT warriors consist of renowned combat sports athletes such as Andy Ruiz Jr, Cris Cyborg, and undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. Other warriors include warriors from NFT communities like Super Yeti, Mad Rabbits Riot Club, and Decentral Games Ice Poker.

Taunt Battleworld plans to launch a native in-game utility token, $TAUNT. This token will power the ecosystem’s gaming experience within the confines of blockchain gaming and web 3.0. $TAUNT will launch in Q1 of 2023, allowing players to fully experience the Taunt Battleworld ecosystem.

Crypto native audiences will be able to vote for Taunt Battleword to be listed on top decentralized launchpad DAOmaker from January 11th through January 18th while also earning a free airdrop of $TAUNT.

Join the whitelist for the Black Magic Collection for free and mint on the release date, January 14, 2023. Learn more about the $TAUNT token and its capacity to power this advanced gaming ecosystem. Visit and play for free here.

About Taunt Battleworld

Taunt Battleworld is the ultimate digital collectible fighting game for the metaverse. With an immersive social platform – Taunt Live, Taunt Battleworld allows players to engage in free-to-play and esports competitions while also enjoying the benefits of player-owned assets. Play as combat sports legends, your favorite web3 characters, or deadly Acolyte Warriors to defeat your opponent. Play. Watch. Fight.

Taunt Battleworld is founded by industry veterans from EA, Amazon, and THQ.

