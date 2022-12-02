Tata Power shares up 0.11% as Nifty drops

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 0.11 per cent up in Friday’s trade at 12:22PM (IST). Around 162,098 shares changed hands on the counter.

The counter opened at Rs 225.1 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 225.65 and Rs 223.9, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of Tata Power Company Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 298.0 and a 52-week low of Rs 190.0.

Total market cap of the Tata Power Company Ltd. stood at Rs 71911.12 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 14181.07 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 3.13 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 14638.78 crore and down 39.2 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 10187.33 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 819.09 crore, up 94.32 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Jun-2022, DIIs held 3.83 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 10.1 per cent and the promoters 46.86 per cent.

Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 28.28 and a price-to-book ratio of 3.4. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Tata Power Company Ltd. belongs to the Power – Integrated industry.