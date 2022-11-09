Tata Motors to delist ADR from NYSE after January 2023

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced that it plans to delist its American Depositary Shares (ADS) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after January 2023 and terminate its ADS program.

The JLR-owner said it has notified NYSE today of its intent to voluntarily delist its ADS, each representing five ordinary shares of the company.

US stock exchanges allow listing of foreign companies in the form of American depositary receipts (ADR), which is a negotiable certificate that evidences an ownership interest in ADS.

Stating that the rationale for ADS listing in the United States has significantly diminished, the company said there have been a consistent drop in the number of ADSs outstanding as a percentage of its outstanding ordinary shares.

“Since the company’s ADSs were issued in 2004, the company has witnessed a considerable increase in liquidity and foreign shareholder participation in the equity stock markets in India,” Tata Motors said in an exchange filing.

At a board meeting of the company on Wednesday, it was resolved to voluntarily delist the ADSs from the NYSE, deregister the securities from the SEC (Securities Exchange Commission) and take all necessary or appropriate actions in furtherance of such delisting and deregistration.

“This will help simplify the company’s financial reporting requirements and reduce administrative costs,” it said. Upon delisting its ADSs, Tata Motors said it would concentrate on trading its equity shares on BSE and NSE. “In addition, the company has not arranged for the listing and/or registration of the Securities on another U.S. securities exchange or for the quotation of the Securities in a quotation medium in the United States,” it said.

The last trading day of the ADSs on the NYSE is expected to be on or around January 23, 2023. Once the ADSs have been delisted from the NYSE, there would be no over-the-counter market trading of the ADSs in the United States due to regulatory restrictions under Indian law.