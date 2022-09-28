Tata Motors rises 2% after launching hatchback Tiago EV

Shares of leading global automobile manufacturer rose as much as 2 per cent in Wednesday’s trade after the company launched its much anticipated electric hatchback Tiago EV

Tata Motors has launched Tiago EV in India at Rs 8.49 lakhs for the first 10,000 customers. The bookings are to start from October 10, 2022.

At 1:49 pm, the stock was trading 1.25 per cent higher at Rs 403.80 over its last day’s closing price of Rs 398.80 apiece. The scrip has risen nearly 22 per cent in the last one year while it has fallen about 20 per cent year-to-date.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 71,934.66 crore, up 8.32 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s net sales of Rs 66,406.45 crore. The company reported a net loss of Rs 4,987 crore for the latest quarter.

As per Trendlyne data, the highest target for stock goes up to Rs 690, while the average estimate of Rs 527.2 shows an upside of the potential of around 30.5 per cent from the current prices.

Out of the 29 analysts covering the stock, 24 of them have a strong buy and buy rating while two have a strong sell rating and other three have a hold rating.



