Tata Motors gets in-principle nod to explore partial stake sale in Tata Tech via IPO

has received in-principle approval from its internal committee to consider divestment of partial stake in subsidiary Tata Technologies Ltd through an initial public offering of shares.

The company will make announcements on developments relating to the IPO when a plan is in place, the automaker said in a release on Monday.

Tata Technologies provides engineering and design services, product development, and IT service management to original equipment manufacturers of automotive and aerospace and their suppliers.

Tata Technologies, led by CEO Warren Harris, reported 47% growth in revenue to Rs 3,530 crore for 2021-22 (April-March), and a strong 74% increase in profit after tax to Rs 437 crore.

Tata Motors had plans to unlock value in some of its subsidiaries, and Tata Technologies could possibly be the right choice, given the strong growth outlook for the automotive and the aerospace sectors.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

