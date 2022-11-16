Tata Group getting ready to have an IPO after 18 years – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 16 Nov 2022, 04:11 PM ISTTata Group is getting ready to have an IPO after a gap of 18 years. After TCS’ IPO in 2004; the group is likely to offer shares of Tata Motor’s global product engineering and digital services subsidiary Tata Technologies, Anurag Joshi with more details.Related Videos09:59Explained: Difference between Trading and InvestingViews: 16801:33Sensex logs record closing high, ends 108 points higher; Nifty tops 18,400Views: 29804:05Sensex, Nifty trade flat in early trade; railway stocks rallyViews: 38204:52Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 16, 2022Views: 75102:07Stocks in focus: CreditAccess Grameen, BEL, Coal India and moreViews: 203709:55ET Money: Expert decodes tax liability for gold investmentViews: 94002:23Fundamental Radar: Max Healthcare likely to hit fresh record highs in next 12 months, says Narendra SolankiViews: 111503:05Sensex gains 249 points, Nifty above 18,400; Apollo Tyres rallies 4%Views: 62002:46Stock Radar: Buy Glenmark Pharma for a target of Rs 474 in next 4-6 weeks, says Ajit MishraViews: 128404:19Sensex rises 130 pts, Nifty above 18,350; banking, auto stocks gainViews: 48203:39Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 15, 2022Views: 164001:24Stocks in focus: Paytm, Balkrishna Industries, Motherson Sumi and moreViews: 367700:34Sensex falls 171 pts, Nifty below 18,350; FMCG stocks drag; realty, metals shineViews: 124902:59Fundamental Radar: RIL could retest record highs in next 12 monthsViews: 210402:33Stock Radar: Buy this stock for a target of Rs 2940 in next 1 year says, Shrikant ChouhanViews: 224502:55Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues; LIC surges 8%Views: 101305:45Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 14, 2022Views: 140802:40Stocks in focus: BEL, Pfizer, HEG and moreViews: 155503:26Stock Radar: Buy RBL Bank for a target of Rs 160 in 2 months, says Gaurav BissaViews: 187714:10Aikido helps me channel conflicts to strengthen relationships: Vikram RangalaViews: 63509:53ET Money: Decoding millennials’ investment mantraViews: 70902:03Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 results: Profit up 44% at Rs 2,773 crViews: 65401:39Hindalco Industries Q2 results: Profit falls 35% to Rs 2,205 croreViews: 68502:27Sensex gains 1,181 points, Nifty at 18,350; Lumax Industries jumps 19%Views: 37304:51M&M Q2 Results: Profit beats Street estimates, zooms 46% YoY to Rs 2,090 cr; revenue up 57%Views: 68303:21DCX Systems lists at 39% premium; management shares growth outlookViews: 74103:45Sensex rallies 1,000 pts on strong global cues, Nifty over 18,300; Zomato jumps 10%Views: 63004:51Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 11, 2022Views: 408402:11Stocks in focus: Alkem Labs, Ashok Leyland, eClerx and moreViews: 283501:33Wall Street stages biggest rally since 2020 on cooling inflation; Dow up 1,200 pts; Nasdaq jumps over 7%Views: 176501:15Zomato Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 250.8 cr; revenue from operations up 62% YoYViews: 110502:09Top pick in logistics space! VRL top long term buy, says Sneha PoddarViews: 241801:47Stock Radar: PVR likely to scale Rs 1900 levels soon post breakoutViews: 146603:57Sensex loses 420 points, Nifty below 18,050; M&M cracks 3%Views: 71602:12Fundamental Radar: Eicher Motors likely to hit fresh record highs in next 1 year, says Anmol DasViews: 147302:54Sensex falls over 200 pts on weak global cues, Nifty nears 18K levels; Tata Motors tanks 4%Views: 93902:07Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for November 10, 2022Views: 209402:22Stocks in focus: Lupin, Balrampur Chini, Divi’s Lab and moreViews: 284103:41Morgan Stanley predicts India to be 3rd largest economy in 5 years leaving behind Japan and GermanyViews: 2867To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold