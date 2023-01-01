Tata Elxsi stock price up 1.1 per cent as Sensex climbs

Shares of . rose 1.1 per cent to Rs 6356.0 at 10:41AM hours (IST) on Monday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 7,192 shares with a turnover of Rs 4.57 crore till 10:41AM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 59.18, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 34.39.

Return on equity (ROE) was at 34.33 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 6380.0 and a low of Rs 6316.45 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 10760.4 and a 52-week low of Rs 5708.1.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.02.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 7989.94 on January 02, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 6744.65. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 43.69. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 30-Sep-2022, promoters held 43.92 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 15.17 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 3.91 per cent.