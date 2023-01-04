Tata Elxsi shares fall 0.69 per cent in Wednesday's trading session

Shares of . fell 0.69 per cent to Rs 6381.45 in Wednesday’s trade as of 12:04PM (IST) even as the benchmark Nifty ruled at 18058.1, down 174.45 points.

The scrip had closed at Rs 6425.65 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week low of Rs 5708.1 and a high of Rs 10760.4. The company quoted a market-cap of Rs 39794.65 crore on the BSE.

On BSE, 9,772 shares have changed hands on the counter so far. At its prevailing price, the stock traded at 59.4 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 107.58 per share and 34.39 times its book value. The return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 34.33.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, Tata Elxsi Ltd. reported consolidated sales of Rs 781.84 crore, up 30.79 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported 39.05 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 174.28 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical indicators



The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at Wednesday. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.