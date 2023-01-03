Tapestry makes BofA's top Q1 stock picks list

cemagraphics Bank of America named Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) as one its top Q1 U.S. stock picks on Monday. Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson and team see more effective discounting and product innovation for Tapestry (TPR), while finding little markdown risk to inventory given that the apparel company has mainly core products and styles that transcend seasons. A potential catalyst identified by Hutchinson for Tapestry (TPR) is opportunities with AUR gains through smarter discounting and higher ticket. Strong free cash flow is also seen as supportive of future buybacks and dividend boosts for TPR holders. Adding it all up, BofA gives Tapestry (TPR) a Buy rating and finds the stock compelling enough to warrant a higher multiple. The firm’s price onjective of $45 is 11X the F24 earnings estimate vs. the current multiple of 8X. Tapestry (TPR) was up 1.35% at 2:49 p.m. on the first trading of the year to follow on the 5.46% decline for the stock in 2022. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Tapestry is flashing Buy.