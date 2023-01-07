Tap (XTP) Rises 291.08%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Tap (XTP) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has increased 291.08% to $0.001743433258.

InvestorsObserver is giving Tap a 91 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Tap!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Tap a high volatility rank of 91, placing it in the top 9% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

XTP’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Tap price is trading above resistance. With support at $-0.000127495320416068 and resistance near $0.00159190129917579. This positions Tap out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter