Tanner Sentenced for failure to register as sex offender

St. Francis Man, Tanner Kills Enemy Sentenced for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a St. Francis, South Dakota, man convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender was sentenced on September 1, 2022, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Tanner Kills Enemy, age 24, was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Kills Enemy was indicted by a federal grand jury in January of 2022. He pleadedd guilty on June 16, 2022.

Kills Enemy, a person required to register as a sex offender by reason of a conviction under tribal law, knowingly failed to register and update his registration between November 12, 2021, and December 16, 2021, while living in St. Francis on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case.

Kills Enemy was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Read more news relating to “Sex Offender:”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today