Tampa Man Rossonno Borders, Jr. Indicted For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announces the unsealing of an indictment charging Rossonno Borders, Jr. (22, Tampa) with being a felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, Borders faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Borders that the United States intends to forfeit the firearm and ammunition used in the offense.

According to the indictment, on or about February 5, 2020, in the Middle District of Florida, Borders knowingly possessed a firearm and five rounds of 9mm ammunition. Borders had been previously convicted of grand theft, a third-degree felony, on or about June 1, 2017. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Tampa Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Callan L. Albritton.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence and enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes.

This investigation is also the result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) program. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and those primarily responsible for the nation’s drug supply.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE