Tampa Man Michael Barnes Claims $1 Million Top Prize in Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Michael Barnes, 64, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $1,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game after mailing in his winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $700,000.00.

Barnes purchased his winning ticket from Pick N Pay, located at 8103 North 40th Street in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, $1,000,000 LUCK, features over $72.8 million in total cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.04.

