Tampa Man Brett Lawrence Rozenburgh Sentenced To Federal Prison For Passing Counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Brett Lawrence Rozenburgh (55, Tampa) to 13 months in federal prison for passing counterfeit Federal Reserve notes. The court also ordered Rozenburgh to pay restitution to the victims he defrauded. Rozenburgh had pleaded guilty on January 16, 2020.

According to court documents, Rozenburgh was part of a group of individuals passing counterfeit Federal Reserve notes. The group traveled throughout Florida, stopping at various shopping centers in order to pass counterfeit $100 bills. In March 2019, Rozenburgh and others, including his co-defendant, Charles Alexander Coriaty III, traveled to north Florida to commit fraud. On March 26, 2019, law enforcement officers stopped a vehicle that Rozenburgh, Coriaty, and others were riding in. During a search of the vehicle, the officers recovered multiple counterfeit $100 bills and a large amount of merchandise that had previously been purchased by Rozenburgh and Coriaty, using counterfeit $100 bills.

On February 24, 2020, Coriaty (27, New Port Richey) was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for his part in the scheme.

