Tamarac Man Ryan Fizzano Claims Share Of $4. 25 Million Florida Lotto Jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Ryan Fizzano, 21, of Tamarac, claimed his $2.125 million share of the $4.25 million FLORIDA LOTTO® jackpot from the drawing held on May 6, 2020, using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Fizzano chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,792,420.10. He purchased the jackpot-winning FLORIDA LOTTO Quick Pick ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 901 North Nob Hill Road in Plantation. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $25,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

