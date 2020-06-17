Tallahassee Man Willie Powell Sentenced For Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon

(STL.News) – Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida

announced the sentencing of Willie Powell, 31, of Tallahassee, Florida. Powell has been sentenced

to serve 15 years in federal prison after being convicted at a jury trial of possession of a

firearm by a convicted felon. Powell qualified for sentencing under the Armed Career Criminal Act

because of multiple prior convictions for drug distribution charges, including prior federal

convictions from 2012.

Powell was initially stopped by the Tallahassee Police Department for traffic infractions and

officers learned that Powell did not have a valid license. Following a positive canine alert,

indicating the presence of drugs in the car, officers discovered PIHP (a substituted cathinone,

sometimes referred to as “bath salts”), drug paraphernalia including baggies, sifters, and a scale,

a stolen laptop, and a stolen firearm with an extended magazine.

“Working together, the Tallahassee Police Department and federal agencies have removed a dangerous

criminal from the streets of the community,” said U.S. Attorney Keefe. “Our agencies are committed

to using our resources in partnership with local law enforcement to assist them however we can to

enhance public safety.”

Assistant United States Attorneys James A. McCain prosecuted the case, which was jointly

investigated by the Tallahassee Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and

Explosives, with laboratory assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“Our law enforcement partnerships play such a vital role in fighting violent crime and protecting

the public,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge, Daryl McCrary. “This sentencing is another example

that working jointly with our partners is making our communities safer.”

