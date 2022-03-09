Tallahassee: Lamar Anthony Convicted Of Drug Trafficking

Tallahassee Man, Lamar Anthony Dukes Convicted Of Drug Trafficking Charges

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) A federal jury in Tallahassee convicted Lamar Anthony Dukes, 36, of Tallahassee, Florida of distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. The guilty verdict, returned yesterday, at the conclusion of a two-day trial, was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Evidence introduced during the trial revealed that Dukes distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl on June 9, 2021, and that he later distributed methamphetamine on June 17, 2021. On June 24, 2021, after executing a search warrant at Dukes’ residence, law enforcement seized distribution amounts of cocaine and fentanyl, as well as drug paraphernalia and approximately $48,558 cash.

“I am proud of our federal, state, and local partners for their tireless efforts to keep us safe and serve a critical role in our efforts to remove addictive and deadly controlled substances from our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “We will continue to support the efforts our law enforcement partners as we work together to investigate and prosecute criminals bringing drugs into North Florida.”

Dukes’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 23, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee before United States District Judge Robert L. Hinkle. Dukes faces a minimum of ten years to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000,000, and five years to life of supervised release.

“With over 100,000 drug overdoses last year and in the midst of a crippling opioid epidemic, the defendant made the decision to distribute these substances in his own community. This verdict demonstrates that our communities will hold drug dealers responsible for their actions,” said DEA Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter. “This case is also strong reminder that DEA and its law enforcement partners will be relentless in pursuing those who seek to harm our communities.

This conviction was the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the North Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Capital Area Drug Response and Evaluation Group. Assistant United States Attorney Lazaro P. Fields prosecuted the case.

