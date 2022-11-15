Tale of two halves! FII holding hits 10-year low but DIIs at record high

Taking divergent stands on, the share of domestic institutional investors or DIIs, along with retail and HNIs, touched an all-time high while the holding of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) was at a 10-year low in the September quarter.

The share of DIIs, which includes domestic mutual funds, insurance companies, banks, financial institutions, pension funds, etc, with retail and HNI investors, reached an all-time high of 24.03% in Q2 from 23.54% in Q1, shows a report by PRIME Database.

Despite net FII inflows of Rs 48,570 crore during the quarter, FII holding declined further to a 10-year low of 19.03% in the last quarter, down by 17 bps from 19.20% at June-end.

“This further showcases the rise of domestic investors and the huge counterbalancing role they have played to foreign investors. To also put this in perspective, as on March 31, 2015, FPI share was 23.30%, while the combined share of DII, retail and HNI was just 18.47%,” said Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, PRIME Database Group.

The share of domestic mutual funds in companies listed on the NSE rose for the fifth quarter running and reached an all-time high of 7.97% in Q2, up from 7.95% in the previous June quarter.

MFs increased their exposure to financial services and consumer discretionary sectors while trimming down their exposure to IT and energy stocks. On the other hand, FIIs pulled out Rs 21,878 crore from IT and the oil, gas & consumable fuels sector during the quarter while investing Rs 22,689 crore in financial services and healthcare.

Share of retail investors (individuals with up to Rs 2 lakh shareholding in a company) in companies listed on the NSE declined marginally to 7.33% from 7.4% in June.

The share of private promoters in companies listed on the NSE increased to 44.61% from 44.32% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

There were 11 companies in which the of promoters, FPIs and DIIs all increased their stake during the quarter – Astral, Uno Minda, Atul, , , , & Minerals, , Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, and Housing & Development, shows the data.

