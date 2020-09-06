Talayna’s Italian Restaurant, Chesterfield, MO offers curbside pickup with designated parking

Chesterfield, MO (STL.News) Talayna’s Italian Restaurant, Chesterfield, MO has announced that they have curbside pickup with designated parking. Due to the large demand for delivery and pickup created by COVID-19, the landlords worked with Talayna’s to create designated parking to help create a safe and organized pickup solution that protects customers and staff.

Currently, Talayna’s is offering patio dining, call in ordering, online ordering, delivery and curbside pickup.

About Talayna’s Italian Restaurant

Talayna’s Restaurant has been serving fine Italian cuisines and pizza to the St. Louis region for more than 50 years. It has been owned for approximately 40 years by Mehdi and Susan Rouhani. They remain onsite daily to assure that the cuisines, pizza and service maintains the high standards that has resulted in the 50+ year history serving and catering to some of the largest and most respected customers and companies in the region.