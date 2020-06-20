Syracuse Man Isidro De Los Santos Pleads Guilty to Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine Conspiracy

(STL.News) – Isidro De Los Santos, age 33, of Syracuse pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute, and distribution of heroin, fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, and cocaine, announced United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith, John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Field Division, and Chief Kenton Buckner, City of Syracuse Police Department

As part of his guilty plea, De Los Santos admitted that he conspired with others to possess with intent to distribute and distribute heroin, fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, and cocaine from a location on Syracuse’s west side. In pleading guilty, De Los Santos admitted that on six (6) occasions between December 2018 and January 2019, he and co-conspirator Anthony Moreno sold drugs during an undercover operation conducted by ATF, DEA, and the Syracuse Police Department. On January 31, 2019, ATF Agents assisted by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Syracuse Police Department Special Investigations Division, executed a federal search warrant at Isidro De Los Santos’s residence and recovered over a pound (743 grams) of heroin mixed with fentanyl in two packages. A federal search warrant executed at the residence of Anthony Moreno on the same day resulted in the seizure of approximately 13 ounces of cocaine. A sentencing date will be set in the future. Anthony Moreno also pled guilty previously and is awaiting sentencing.

At sentencing De Los Santos faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a minimum of ten years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10 million, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case is being investigated by the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Syracuse Police Department Special Investigations Division, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick.

