Syracuse Man Daniel J. Trammell Indicted for Assaulting a U.S. Postal Employee

(STL.News) – Daniel J. Trammell, age 58, of Syracuse, was named as a defendant in a federal indictment charging him with assaulting a United States Postal Service employee, announced United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and Joseph Cronin, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Trammell was ordered detained following his arrest on April 22, 2020. According to the indictment and a previously filed criminal complaint, on April 21, 2020, Trammell is alleged to have entered the Franklin Square Station Post Office in Syracuse, shouted at Postal Service employees, and threatened to shoot a letter carrier who was previously assigned to deliver mail to Trammell’s residence. A short time later, Trammell allegedly assaulted the letter carrier during his delivery of mail, causing a cut to the victim’s neck.

The charges in the indictment are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

If convicted of the charges set forth in the indictment, Trammell faces up to 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of up to $250,000, and up to 3 years of post-imprisonment supervised release. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Syracuse Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Sutcliffe.

