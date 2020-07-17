Syracuse Man Anthony Lopes Charged with Possessing Unregistered Silencers

(STL.News) – Anthony Lopes, age 29, of Syracuse, was named as a defendant yesterday in a federal indictment charging him with possessing unregistered silencers, announced United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith, John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Chief Kenton Buckner, City of Syracuse Police Department.

Lopes was previously ordered detained following his arrest on April 12, 2020, in connection with a criminal complaint. According to the indictment and the previously filed criminal complaint, Lopes is alleged to have possessed and sold a total of 3 silencers on February 10, 2020, and February 13, 2020. The indictment further alleges that none of the silencers bears a serial number, and none are registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, as required by law.

The charges in the indictment are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

If convicted, Lopes faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

This case is being investigated by the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Syracuse Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Sutcliffe.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE