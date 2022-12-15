Swiss National Bank Chairman welcomes new Credit Suisse strategy

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chairman Thomas Jordan of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) looks on as he attends a news conference in Bern, Switzerland December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Bern (Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank has welcomed Credit Suisse (SIX:)’s new strategy with Chairman Thomas Jordan saying the overhaul reduced risks for the Swiss financial system. The successful execution of the embattled lender’s capital raising was also an “important milestone,” Jordan told reporters after the central bank’s latest interest rates decision.