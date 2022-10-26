Swiss National Bank allots zero liquidity at latest dollar auction



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is pictured during a federal council meeting on the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bern, Switzerland, March 13, 2020. Picture taken March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse



ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank allotted no extra dollar liquidity to banks in its latest auction, the central bank said on Wednesday. No banks put in bids for the currency, it added, a significant drop from the previous week when 17 banks took part in the auction.

Just over $11 billion was allocated last week, following auctions for $6.27 billion and $3.1 billion earlier in October.

Analysts have said increased demand for dollar liquidity does not reflect any liquidity issues in the Swiss banking system, but are a way for banks to make a profit from different interest rates.