Swiss forex reserves down in September



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The building of the Swiss National Bank is seen in Zurich, September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann



(Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell in September, data showed on Friday.

The SNB held 807.130 billion Swiss francs ($815.04 billion) in foreign currency at the end of September, compared with 859.340 billion francs in August, revised from an originally reported 859.639 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

($1 = 0.9903 Swiss francs)