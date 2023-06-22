Sweet Things Bakery Added to Restaurant Directory

Sweet Things Bakery has been added to the exclusive restaurant directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review.
ST CHARLES, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review announced that they added Sweet Things Bakery, formerly Cose Dolci Bakery, to their exclusive list of restaurants in the St. Louis region. CLICK to view its listing on the restaurant directory
It is not a restaurant, but they do offer savory foods on a limited basis and for catering.
According to St. Louis Restaurant Review, the listings on their restaurant directory are not paid subscriptions. Still, the Editor in Chief carefully chooses members based on factors such as length of time in business, relevance to its community, online ratings, and other factors that may be considered. Members can also be removed at any time for negative actions.
