Swedish parliament to vote on proposed right-wing government

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s parliament will hold a vote on Monday on the proposed formation of a minority government led by Moderates party leader Ulf Kristersson, parliament’s speaker Andreas Norlen told a news conference on Friday.

Kristersson earlier on Friday said he had secured support from a majority of parliamentarians for the formation of a minority cabinet, including from the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats who will not be in government.