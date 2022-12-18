Swarm (SWM) Rises 64.81%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Swarm (SWM) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has advanced 64.81% to $0.003777043187.

InvestorsObserver is giving Swarm a 81 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Swarm!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Swarm a high volatility rank of 81, placing it in the top 19% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

SWM’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Swarm price is trading above resistance. With support set at $0.00176579837255936 and resistance near $0.00333350134582083. This leaves Swarm out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter