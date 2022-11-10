Swaps Updates Take Payment Processing and UX to Badass Level

press release

PRESS RELEASE. Tallinn, Estonia: Swaps is pleased to announce that we have updated our platform. As a crypto and fiat payment processing company, we prioritize providing our partners with the best crypto on-ramp, off-ramp, and checkout services. Our new update includes better UI and UX, 31 blockchains and 1000 tokens available, new payment methods, quick API integration, and many more features.

Since 2019, Swaps has been committed to helping businesses to access Web3 by providing crypto on-ramp solutions, allowing them to offer Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and other coins. Now this update brings new, more exciting features.

We’ve just finished integrating Stripe and TrueLayer, the world’s top-rank payment and open banking providers. We added American Express, Google Pay, instant bank payments and many more payment methods to existing Visa, Mastercard and Apple Pay options. These are available for our partners to bring quicker and more seamless payments to their customers—a few moments for each transaction.

Swaps payment processing service also allows e-commerce companies to accept crypto as a payment method, which opens the doors to more customers, giving the crypto-friendly community an opportunity to buy goods and services with digital coins.

Backed by leading security, compliance and fraud prevention partners, Swaps is now open for KYC sharing, which was one of the top requests to the company for a long time. This gives our partners more confidence and easier onboarding for users.

Swaps CEO, Georgios Kalmpazidis, stated. “One of our company’s main priorities is fighting against chargeback and fraud and making our merchants’ lives easier. We make this battle even more efficient with the new update.”

In this recent upgrade, we also improved the partner dashboard, making accessing and monitoring customer data and transactions quick and transparent. We also introduced the Swaps business wallet for partners and flexible payout options, including cryptocurrency and bank transfers.

Our versatile and single API integration makes this entire ecosystem and features available for any online business to scale up and utilize the power of digital assets. We handle AML/KYC verification, anti-fraud, payment methods, and liquidity, and we allow operating globally in more than 180 countries.

Swaps is a fully compliant and regulated European crypto company. We combine industry-leading security with a blazingly fast and incredibly easy-to-use platform to bring buying and selling crypto to everyone, beginner or expert, company or individual.











